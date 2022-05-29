Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $609,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,858 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.65. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.94.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

