Wahed Invest LLC Invests $3.95 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000. Pfizer accounts for about 2.2% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $608,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $302.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

