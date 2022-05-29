Wahed Invest LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000. Medtronic comprises 0.9% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.64.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.92. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

