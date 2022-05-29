Wahed Invest LLC Buys Shares of 13,813 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,990 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in HP by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 35,714 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in HP by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 108,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in HP by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,350 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,840,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,351. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

