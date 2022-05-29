Wahed Invest LLC Acquires New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.6% of Wahed Invest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,614,192,000 after buying an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $228,209,000 after buying an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $300,280,000 after buying an additional 1,441,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $201,016,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,420 shares of company stock worth $9,008,716 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

NYSE:ABT opened at $116.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.