VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 444.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 20.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

