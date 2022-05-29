VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VTEX’s earnings. VTEX posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth approximately $108,504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,799,000. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTEX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 327,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. VTEX has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

