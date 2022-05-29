VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.84.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. VTEX has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $861.39 million and a PE ratio of -12.43.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

