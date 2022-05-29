Voyager Digital’s (VOYG) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

VOYG opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$552.92 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$26.12.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

