Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
TSE VOYG opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. Voyager Digital has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$552.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
