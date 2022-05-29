Volution Group (LON:FAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.93) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of FAN stock opened at GBX 396 ($4.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93. Volution Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 339.50 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 565 ($7.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 397.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 463.52. The company has a market capitalization of £783.96 million and a P/E ratio of 29.77.
In other Volution Group news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 4,778 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £20,019.82 ($25,191.67).
Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.
