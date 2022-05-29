VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target Cut to $9.40

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VNET Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VNET Group will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in VNET Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

