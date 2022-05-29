Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE EDI opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.68.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
