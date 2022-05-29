Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund alerts:

NYSE EDI opened at $5.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $9.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.