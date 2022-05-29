Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Virtu Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of -0.21. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

