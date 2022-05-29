Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $11.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. 5,378,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 170.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

