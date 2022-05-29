Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Via Renewables has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Shares of VIA stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Via Renewables ( NASDAQ:VIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $127.15 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Via Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Via Renewables from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $47,862 over the last 90 days. 66.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 285,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Via Renewables by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Via Renewables by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.