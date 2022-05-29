Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.67.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.95. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.56%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

