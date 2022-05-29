Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,157 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.40. 13,347,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,970,654. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,420,707. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

