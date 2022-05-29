Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,171,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Verisk Analytics worth $267,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,022,000 after buying an additional 122,098 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $178.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.96 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,860 shares of company stock worth $30,934,358 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

