Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 20.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 19.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 267.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth about $360,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

