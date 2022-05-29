Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,080 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at $10,382,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,188,000 after purchasing an additional 212,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 664,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 196,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $54.13.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

