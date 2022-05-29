VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lowered its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

