Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the April 30th total of 415,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

VSTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vasta Platform from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Vasta Platform by 12.5% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 222,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Ronit Capital LLP grew its position in Vasta Platform by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 349,739 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 932,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $4.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.67. Vasta Platform has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $9.19.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vasta Platform (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.