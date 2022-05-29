Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $145.25 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.79 and a 200-day moving average of $144.87.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.