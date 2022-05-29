Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $381.80 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

