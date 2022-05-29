Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,353,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,860,000 after acquiring an additional 140,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 793,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,210,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $381.80 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

