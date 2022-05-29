Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $9.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.80. 3,909,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.