Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after buying an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. 11,412,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,762,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37.

