Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

