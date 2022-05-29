VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,549,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,187 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $84,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 921,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 71,624 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 117,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 753.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 115,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,254 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.34 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

