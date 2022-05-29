Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) to post earnings of $9.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.47 and the highest is $9.55. Vail Resorts posted earnings of $6.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.70 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $252.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

