Vai Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $78,134.00 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Vai has a market capitalization of $54.29 million and approximately $78,134.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

