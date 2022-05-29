Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,499,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

