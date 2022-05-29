Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Acquires $12,495.83 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Pamela J. Stewart acquired 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $12,495.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,456.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.
About Utz Brands (Get Rating)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
