Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Acquires $12,495.83 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) Director Pamela J. Stewart acquired 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $12,495.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,456.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

