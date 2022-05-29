USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,484,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. USCB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

