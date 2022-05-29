USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 17,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,484,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 60.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in USCB Financial by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
USCB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USCB Financial (USCB)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.