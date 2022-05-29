US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $48.09.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Ecology during the third quarter valued at $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in US Ecology by 512.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in US Ecology by 28.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

