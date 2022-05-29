UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.60.
UOL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UOL Group (UOLGY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.