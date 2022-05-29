UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

UOL Group Company Profile

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, commercial offices, shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

