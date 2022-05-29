Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of UNM opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,621 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

