Univest Sec Comments on Euroseas Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) – Univest Sec dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Euroseas in a report released on Tuesday, May 24th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.71. Univest Sec currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.90% and a net margin of 45.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $32.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06. Euroseas has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $239.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

