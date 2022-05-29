Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULH. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

ULH opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $727.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.