Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Univar Solutions from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Univar Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.83.

UNVR stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,673.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.97 per share, with a total value of $92,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $291,320 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 101.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 703.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

