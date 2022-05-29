Unitrade Market Cap Tops $585,778.02 (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $585,778.02 and approximately $32,703.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unitrade

Unitrade is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

