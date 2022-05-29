UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Lowered to $612.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $613.00 to $612.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $550.00.

UNH stock opened at $507.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $510.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

