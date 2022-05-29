UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $561.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $550.00.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $507.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $475.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.03.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

