Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (UPCHY) to Issue Dividend of $6.51 on June 30th

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 6.5096 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPCHY opened at $86.33 on Friday. Uni-President China has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $109.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

About Uni-President China (Get Rating)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.