Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $500,880.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00020015 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.