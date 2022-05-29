UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,837,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 671,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $170,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in UDR by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in UDR by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in UDR by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $48.59 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

