Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tyra Biosciences Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tyra Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,228,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $29,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

