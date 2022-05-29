Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) versus Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Head to Head Comparison

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and Twitter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.86 -$13.14 million ($0.11) -19.82 Twitter $5.08 billion 6.04 -$221.41 million $0.23 174.66

Alithya Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alithya Group and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Twitter 2 22 7 0 2.16

Alithya Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 112.16%. Twitter has a consensus price target of $48.51, suggesting a potential upside of 20.77%. Given Alithya Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Twitter.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Twitter shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Twitter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -2.73% -6.54% -3.21% Twitter 4.27% 3.77% 1.84%

Volatility and Risk

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twitter beats Alithya Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group (Get Rating)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets. Its promoted products consist of promoted ads and Twitter Amplify, Follower Ads, and Twitter takeover. In addition, the company offers monetization products for creators, including Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces. Further, it offers products for developers and data partners comprising Twitter Developer Platform, a platform that enables developers to build tools for people and businesses using its public application programming interface; and paid access to Twitter data for partners with commercial use cases. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Francisco, California.

