Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $52.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,333 shares of company stock worth $800,363. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ TWST opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.20.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
