Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $52.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,333 shares of company stock worth $800,363. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,052 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,483,000 after purchasing an additional 879,566 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The business had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

